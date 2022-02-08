Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) closed at $18.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 1.31% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Preferred Apartment Communities as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $102.49 million, down 15.38% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Preferred Apartment Communities is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Preferred Apartment Communities has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.3 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.51.

Investors should also note that APTS has a PEG ratio of 2.47 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. REIT and Equity Trust - Residential stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

