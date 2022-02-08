XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) Stock Moves 0.84%: What You Should Know

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR (XPEV) closed at $37.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. The stock traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 13.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.82% lower. XPeng Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

