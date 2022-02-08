American Tower (AMT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

American Tower (AMT) closed at $245.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.38% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the wireless communications infrastructure company had lost 6.86% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.03% in that time.

American Tower will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 13.79% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Tower should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower. American Tower currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note American Tower's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.67, which means American Tower is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that AMT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.57 at yesterday's closing price.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AMT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

