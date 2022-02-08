Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) closed at $48.05, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the shipping company had gained 9.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 4.19%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.03%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Eagle Bulk Shipping as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 3, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.58, up 55700% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $152.49 million, up 174.3% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.72% lower within the past month. Eagle Bulk Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Eagle Bulk Shipping has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.81 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.36, so we one might conclude that Eagle Bulk Shipping is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

