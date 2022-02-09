Peakperformer Raises $3 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Digital coaching platform Peakperformer has raised $3 million in Seed funding from Sequoia Capital, alongside co-investors Antler India, Blume Founders Fund and angel investors. The fresh funds will be used to expand into new markets, hire top talents and to develop product and technology.

Peakperformer is on a mission to democratize leadership coaching for managers at all levels and help them build behavioral skills in an engaging, measurable and continuous way. The digital coaching platform enables organizations to create strong leaders at all career levels by coaching employees on areas like management, creative and communication skills through remote one-on-one sessions with a focus on measurable improvement in profits, customer satisfaction and people utilization, said a statement.

“Peakperformer helps companies bridge the gaps in necessary managerial skills by providing access to the right resources on-demand. A lot of research has gone into providing the right match of coaches and solutions for our partners and we are proud of the success the platform has seen so far. We look forward to further expanding Peakperformer’s reach across the region and to other parts of the world,” said Aishwarya Goel,co-founder of Peakperformer.

“All the co-founders at Bizongo, including myself, have experienced the benefits of personalized coaching through Peakperformer and we realized the experience was worth extending to all the leaders at the company ,” said Ankit Tomar, co-founder and CTO of Bizongo.

Peakperformer was founded in Bengaluru in September 2020 by Aishwarya Goel and Nilesh Agarwal. It is a digital platform, on a mission to democratize leadership coaching for people managers at all levels and help them build behavioral skills in an engaging, measurable and continuous manner, added the statement.