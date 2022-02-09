SecureThings.ai Raises $3.5 Million In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Automotive cybersecurity startup, SecureThings.ai, has raised $3.5 million in pre-Series A round led by Inflexor Ventures, 9Unicorns, RPG Ventures, SAB Holdings, among others. The funds will be utilized to enhance products, increase business growth and to expand the sales and marketing team.

“Connected vehicles are highly prone to cyberattacks and this has led regulators across the globe to prescribe stringent norms for the same. This round of funding will help strengthen our customer base in India & APJ, which continue to be strategic and essential markets for us and also expand the company's footprint in the USA market. We are looking for strategic partnerships in other regions as well. We look forward to working with our new investors, who bring in their necessary expertise to help the company scale up,” said Vishal Bajpai, founder and CEO of SecureThings.ai.

“What drew us to SecureThings was their deep expertise in cybersecurity and its various problem statements; everything ranging from telematics systems to Cloud platforms to intelligent automation. The multi-layer solution they are developing will have wide-ranging impacts in the automotive sector in the years to come. Coupled with the large-scale adoption of IoT that is expected shortly and the regulatory push by authorities worldwide, we believe that SecureThings has a huge potential,” said Venkat Vallabhaneni, managing partner, Inflexor Ventures.

SecureThings.ai offers end-to-end solutions through its five-pronged approach for vehicle security: detection, response, recovery, identification, and protection. The company’s threat intelligence and Cloud protection platforms offer complete control, comprehensive monitoring, and effective resolution methodologies to the OEMs, shared services operators and fleet managers.