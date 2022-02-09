New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th
BEP, GTES, and INCY have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on February 9, 2022
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookfield Renewable Partners BEP owns and operates renewable power platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Gates Industrial GTES is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Incyte INCY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 60 days.
