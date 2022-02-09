Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th

DHI, BCC, and PLUS made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) value stocks list on February 9, 2022

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.72, compared with 6.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Boise Cascade BCC: This company that operates as a wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.35, compared with 19.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ePlus PLUS: This leading provider of technology solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

ePlus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.60, compared with 19.73 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.



