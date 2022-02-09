New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th
ACLS, AMP, DHI, DOV, and JHX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 9, 2022.
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote
Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote
D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus
D.R. Horton, Inc. price-consensus-chart | D.R. Horton, Inc. Quote
Dover DOV: This industrial conglomerate producing a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.
Dover Corporation Price and Consensus
Dover Corporation price-consensus-chart | Dover Corporation Quote
James Hardie Industries JHX: This company that pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
James Hardie Industries PLC. Price and Consensus
James Hardie Industries PLC. price-consensus-chart | James Hardie Industries PLC. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Dover Corporation (DOV): Free Stock Analysis Report
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): Free Stock Analysis Report
D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS): Free Stock Analysis Report
James Hardie Industries PLC. (JHX): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research