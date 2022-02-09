Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

ACLS, AMP, DHI, DOV, and JHX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on February 9, 2022.

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Axcelis Technologies ACLS: This leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial AMP: This company that provides various financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Dover DOV: This industrial conglomerate producing a wide range of specialized industrial products and manufacturing equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4% over the last 60 days.

Dover Corporation Price and Consensus

 

James Hardie Industries JHX: This company that pioneered the development of fibre cement technology in the 1980's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



