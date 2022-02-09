Is First Western Financial (MYFW) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is First Western Financial (MYFW). MYFW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.44, which compares to its industry's average of 12.78. Over the past 52 weeks, MYFW's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.55 and as low as 6.35, with a median of 11.21.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MYFW's P/B ratio of 1.50. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.14. MYFW's P/B has been as high as 1.53 and as low as 0.93, with a median of 1.31, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MYFW has a P/S ratio of 2.62. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.1.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that MYFW has a P/CF ratio of 12.27. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. MYFW's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.74. Within the past 12 months, MYFW's P/CF has been as high as 12.46 and as low as 5.59, with a median of 7.71.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that First Western Financial is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, MYFW feels like a great value stock at the moment.

