India's Approval Of One-Shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 Vaccine Is a Significant Move: RDIF CEO

“India’s approval of one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine is a significant move in the world’s fight against pandemic,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

On Sunday, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, informed that the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted emergency-use permission to the single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine.

"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic," said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet.

Sputnik Light has been registered in more than 30 countries with a total population of over 2.5 billion people. “With the approval in India, more than 2.5 billion people globally could access Sputnik Light as a one-dose vaccine. The vaccine is incredibly efficient against the Omicron variant of Covid-19. It is a viable solution as a universal booster,” added the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

A number of countries have already authorized Sputnik Light as a universal booster. “A number of countries including Argentina, Bahrain, UAE, San Marino and Philippines, have already authorized Sputnik Light as a universal booster,” said Kirill Dmitrievthe.