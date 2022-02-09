Digital Turbine (APPS) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Surge Y/Y

Digital Turbine APPS reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 49 cents per share that surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 43 cents.

Revenues of $375.5 million beat the consensus mark by 6.34%. The top line improved a whopping 323.8% year over year.

Quarter Details

For the application business, revenues from On Device-Media surged 43% year over year to $133.6 million.

For the content business, revenues from In-App Media increased 39.6% year over year to $251.7 million, driven by improved performance on a fully-deployed content platform and increasing advertising demand and yields.

In-App Media segments, Fyber and AdColony contributed $157.4 million and $94.3 million to revenues in the quarter under review, reflecting year-over-year growth of 48% and 27.6%, respectively.

Operating Details

In third-quarter fiscal 2022, product development expenses soared 240.6% to $17.7 million.

Sales & marketing (S&M) expenses increased 203.8% to $15.9 million. General & administrative (G&A) expenses surged a whopping 490.5% to $39.9 million.

Operating expenses, as a percentage of revenues, were 92.2% compared with year-ago quarter’s 25.1%.

Operating income on a GAAP basis was $29.1 million, up 42% year over year in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

The company's cash balance was $115.4 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $96.2 million as of Sep 30, 2020.

Cash provided by operating activities totaled $35.7 million in the reported quarter compared with $36.7 million in the previous quarter.

Free cash flow was $36.6 million in the reported quarter compared with $39.9 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For fiscal 2022, Digital Turbine expects revenues between $1.225 billion and $1.240 billion.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is expected between $195 million and $197 million.

Adjusted earnings are expected between $1.66 per share and $1.68 per share.

