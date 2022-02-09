Warner Music Group's (WMG) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Increase Y/Y

Warner Music Group’s WMG first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 36 cents per share increased 100% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings was pegged at 29 cents per share

Revenues of $1.61 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.3% and increased 21% year over year.

Region-wise, revenues from the United States (44.8% of revenues) increased 26.4% year over year to $723 million. International revenues (55.3% of revenues) increased 16.8 % year over year to $892 million.

- Zacks

Top-Line Details

Total streaming revenues increased 22.8% year over year (23.6% at constant currency) to $965 million, driven by growth across Recorded Music and Music Publishing, including revenues from emerging streaming platforms.

Recorded music revenues of $1.386 billion rose 19.4% year over year.

Music publishing revenues were up 30.9% year over year, amounting to $229 million.

Digital revenues (62.1% of revenues) logged $1.002 billion in the reported quarter, up 21.5% year over year.

Operating Details

In the first-quarter, adjusted OIBDA increased 25.9% year over year to $355 million. Adjusted OIBDA margin expanded 90 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 22% due to strong operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 31% year over year to $389 million. EBITDA margins expanded 190 bps to 24.1%.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 24% year over year to $497 million

Adjusted operating income increased 29.9% year over year to $274 million in the reported quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Warner Music Group had cash and cash equivalents of $450 million compared with $499 million as of Sep 30, 2021.

Free cash flow in the reported quarter was $95 million against the free cash flow of $193 million in the previous quarter.

As of Dec 31, 2021, the company had total debt of $3.85 billion and net debt of $3.40 billion.

