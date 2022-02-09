Delta Apparel (DLA) Q1 Sales and Earnings Beat, Rise Y/Y

Shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. DLA have gained 4.5% in after-hours trading on Feb 8, following the company’s impressive first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Both the top and the bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year.

Despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, including inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges, results gained from robust strategic initiatives and broad-based performance in both the Delta and Salt Life business divisions. Also, Delta Apparel is witnessing strength in its DTG2Go business.

Q1 Highlights

Delta Apparel posted earnings of 51 cents per share for first-quarter fiscal 2022. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents and increased from 13 cents earned in the year-earlier quarter. Increased operating profits and a lower tax rate aided the bottom-line performance.

Net sales grew 17% year over year to $110.7 million and came ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $109 million. The uptick can be attributed to higher sales across both segments. While net sales in the Delta Group segment were up 16% to $101.9 million, the metric at Salt Life segment climbed 24% to $8.8 million.

Gross profit was $23 million, up 13.3% year over year in the reported quarter. However, gross margin contracted 60 basis points (bps) to 20.8%, mainly due to inflationary cost pressures.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) jumped 9.4% to $17.5 million due to increased variable selling costs. However, SG&A, as a rate of sales, decreased 110 bps to 15.8% on leveraging fixed costs.

Operating income grew significantly to $5.9 million from $3.1 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Operating margin also increased to 5.3% from 3.3% witnessed in the year-ago period.

Financials

At the end of the fiscal first quarter, Delta Apparel had cash of $6.4 million with long-term debt of $118.1 million and total equity of $165 million. Net inventory grew to $183.1 million from $34.6 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Also, Delta Apparel’s cash on hand and availability under the U.S. revolving credit facility were $33 million in December 2021. DLA incurred capital expenditures of $1.8 million during the fiscal first quarter.

Delta Apparel bought back 74,232 shares for $2.1 million during the fiscal first quarter, bringing the overall amount repurchased to $54.6 million. At the end of the reported quarter, DLA had $5.4 million of available buyback capacity under its present authorization.

Looking Ahead

The currently Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) player is poised well, thanks to its robust strategies, Salt Life, Delta Direct, Retail Direct, Global Brands, and DTG2Go business. Besides, its vertical supply-chain network is likely to help it fulfill customers’ demand efficiently.

Over the past three months, shares of Delta Apparel have increased 7.8%, outperforming the industry’s 2.1% growth.

