Boise Cascade (BCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Boise Cascade (BCC) closed at $82.62 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the engineered wood products and plywood company had gained 17.68% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 7.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Boise Cascade as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Boise Cascade is projected to report earnings of $2.48 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 40.91%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Boise Cascade. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.58% higher. Boise Cascade is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Boise Cascade currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.3, which means Boise Cascade is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BCC has a PEG ratio of 3.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Building Products - Wood stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Wood industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

