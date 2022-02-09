Buckle (BKE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Buckle (BKE) closed the most recent trading day at $39.33, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the teen clothing retailer had lost 0.59% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Buckle as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Buckle is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.01%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $331.9 million, up 4.1% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Buckle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Buckle currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Buckle has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.01 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.37, so we one might conclude that Buckle is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, putting it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BKE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

