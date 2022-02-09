Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tilly's (TLYS) closed at $13.52 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.5% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

- Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 7.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tilly's as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 10, 2022. On that day, Tilly's is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $203.62 million, up 14.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilly's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.65% lower. Tilly's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tilly's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.37.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.