Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Greenbrier Companies (GBX) closed at $42.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of railroad freight car equipment had gained 4.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Greenbrier Companies as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 135.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $578.8 million, up 95.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $2.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +107.27% and +47.43%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Greenbrier Companies is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Greenbrier Companies currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.64.

Investors should also note that GBX has a PEG ratio of 2.66 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GBX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.07 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GBX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

