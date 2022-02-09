West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) closed at $98.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 3.38% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.78, up 26.46% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.08.

The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

