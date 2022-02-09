Huntsman (HUN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Huntsman (HUN) closed at $37.26, marking a +1.78% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Zacks

Coming into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 1.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.26%.

Huntsman will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 72.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.23 billion, up 33.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntsman. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. Huntsman is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Huntsman's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.51.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HUN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

