Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Kronos Worldwide (KRO) closed at $14.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of titanium dioxide pigments had lost 3.67% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's gain of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.26% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Kronos Worldwide as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Kronos Worldwide is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $489.69 million, up 18.03% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kronos Worldwide. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kronos Worldwide is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Kronos Worldwide is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.56. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.51, which means Kronos Worldwide is trading at a discount to the group.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

