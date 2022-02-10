Goldsetu Raises $1.2 Million In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gold Setu Private Limited, a mobile-first micro SaaS platform for jewelry retailers, has raised $1.2 million in a Seed round led by Village Global, Better Capital, Titan Capital, iSeed and Anjali Bansal.

Goldsetu, founded by Vikas Verma and Anuj Sachdev operates a fintech and commerce SaaS Platform for jewelry retailers. The company intends to leverage the funding to add more products and expand into newer markets. The company wants to become a one-stop solution for the jewelers and help them digitize their customer as well as supplier side workflows. The company is working on adding more products like digital gold, jewelry insurance, gold loans, and marriage loans, said a statement.

“Through our tech-first approach, we have been able to create a platform that allows any jewelry retailer to go digital without any upfront investment in technology and offer their customers the same immersive omnichannel experience as that of the larger brands,” said Vikas Verma, CEO and co-founder of Goldsetu.

Goldsetu is a mobile-first fintech and commerce micro SaaS platform for jewelry retailers that help automate the workflows, create digital storefront, digitally engage with customers and offer more products and services to customers., added the statement.