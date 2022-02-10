Runo Raises $5,00,000 In Pre-Series A

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Runo, new age call management CRM, has raised $5,00,000 in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds will be used to develop a product roadmap and expand into the international market. The platform delivers the functionalities of a full-function customer relationship management suite, all built into a mobile app, with a wide range of products. Currently serving 300-plus paid clients, predominantly SMEs, Runo is revolutionizing the calling, field and sales process by shifting the desktop culture to deskless culture, said a statement.

“We decided to invest in Runo due to the considered solutions and services it provides to the businesses. The CRM app is easy to use and the built in tech makes it easier for team managers to track progress along the way. This can potentially disrupt the telecalling market. The business model doesn’t need huge marketing spends and their growth curve shows immense potential,” said Joshi, managing partner, Unicorn India Ventures.

“What differentiates us from others is our easy to use user-interface, ease of work from home and track team’s performance virtually. We believe our services are at par for the businesses which are affordable yet powerful. This fund raised is a stamp of UIV faith in us as we continue to register growth across different sectors. It will help us scale and expand in International markets,” said Rajsekhar Pattnaik, founder and CEO, Runo.