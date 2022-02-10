Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th

COP, APA, and AAPL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 10, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

- Zacks

ConocoPhillips COP: This company that is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 20% over the last 60 days.

ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.

APA has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.28 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.



