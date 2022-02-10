Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th
COP, APA, and AAPL made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on February 10, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:
ConocoPhillips COP: This company that is primarily involved in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 20% over the last 60 days.
ConocoPhillips has a PEG ratio of 0.61 compared with 0.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
APA APA: This one of the world's leading independent energy companies carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 27.2% over the last 60 days.
APA has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 0.33 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Apple has a PEG ratio of 2.28 compared with 2.94 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
