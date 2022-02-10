Zacks.com featured highlights include ArcBest Boot Barn Holdings, ConocoPhillips and First Business Financial Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2022 – Stocks in this week’s article are ArcBest Corp. ARCB, Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT, ConocoPhillips COP and First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ.

- Zacks

4 Top-Ranked Momentum Picks Using Driehaus Strategy

Richard Herman Driehaus used the "buy high and sell higher" rule to create an investment approach. Investors with a high appetite for risk may think of using this particular investment strategy. Usually, momentum stocks are picked using the Driehaus strategy. The success of this investment approach eventually helped Richard Driehaus make a place in Barron’s All-Century Team.

Portfolios such as the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) have proven time and again that the strategy has the potential to offer high returns. Thus, investors with a high-risk appetite may opt for this strategy.

To that end, we have selected ArcBest Corp., Boot Barn Holdings, Inc., ConocoPhillips and First Business Financial Services, Inc. as the momentum picks for the day, using the Driehaus strategy.

A Look at Driehaus’ Strategy

After a detailed study of Driehaus' strategy, AAII concluded that it mainly focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive prospects to pick potential outperformers. While this strategy was created to provide better returns over the longer haul, companies with a strong history of beating estimates were also given importance.

“I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in a decline and try to guess when it will turn around,” Driehaus had said in an interview.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/1864770/4-top-ranked-momentum-picks-using-driehaus-strategy

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ConocoPhillips (COP): Free Stock Analysis Report



First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research