Eastman (EMN) Provides Kingsport Incident Update & Q1 View

Eastman Chemical Company EMN recently announced the impact of an operational incident at its manufacturing site in Kingsport, TN.

The company witnessed an operational incident at its Kingsport facility on Jan 31 led by a steam line failure. Per Eastman safety processes, all production operations at the facility were safely shut down post the incident.

The production site is safely returning to normal operations as fast as possible. The most impacted area is specialty copolyesters, which is projected to take four-six weeks to fully recover. Eastman will execute a normal four-week spring maintenance shutdown from late March to take place during the current repair process to minimize the impact on specialty copolyester customers.

Eastman noted that it is thankful that no one was seriously injured during this incident and grateful to its team for their response to the situation. The company continues to evaluate the financial impact of the incident, including pulling forward fixed and maintenance costs into the first quarter. It projects a modest impact on sales volume in specialty copolyesters and acetate tow.

The first-quarter earnings per share are forecast in the range of $2.05-$2.25. This includes robust earnings in January, reflecting solid underlying business conditions. For full-year 2022, the company reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted EPS between $9.50 and $10. It maintained the earlier provided segment-level guidance. Specialty copolyesters is reported through the company’s Advanced Materials segment and acetate tow is reported through the Fibers unit.

Eastman Chemical’s shares have increased 15.2% in the past year compared with a 10.1% rise of the industry.

