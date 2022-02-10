Are Investors Undervaluing Alps Electric (APELY) Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Alps Electric (APELY) is a stock many investors are watching right now. APELY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.16, which compares to its industry's average of 14.80. Over the past 52 weeks, APELY's Forward P/E has been as high as 83.77 and as low as 8.13, with a median of 9.89.

Investors should also recognize that APELY has a P/B ratio of 0.62. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.34. Over the past 12 months, APELY's P/B has been as high as 0.87 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 0.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Alps Electric's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that APELY is an impressive value stock right now.

