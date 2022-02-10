Is inTest (INTT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

- Zacks

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is inTest (INTT). INTT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.60. Over the past year, INTT's Forward P/E has been as high as 31.74 and as low as 8.87, with a median of 12.77.

INTT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.91. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. INTT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.70. INTT's PEG has been as high as 3.17 and as low as 0.89, with a median of 1.28, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is INTT's P/B ratio of 2.15. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5.42. Over the past year, INTT's P/B has been as high as 4 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.62.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. INTT has a P/S ratio of 1.56. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 3.31.

Finally, our model also underscores that INTT has a P/CF ratio of 10.53. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 36.05. Over the past 52 weeks, INTT's P/CF has been as high as 40.78 and as low as 10.27, with a median of 15.88.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that inTest is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INTT sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



inTest Corporation (INTT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research