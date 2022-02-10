Here's Why You Should Retain DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Now

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. XRAY is well-poised for growth on a robust product portfolio and continued focus on research and development. However, forex remains a headwind.

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 3.5% against the industry’s growth of 7% in a year’s time. The S&P 500 Index has rallied 15.5% in the same time frame.

The company, with a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, is a global leader in the design, development, manufacture and marketing of dental consumables, dental laboratory products, dental specialty products and consumable medical device products. It anticipates earnings to improve 22.2% over the next five years. It has beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.2%.

- Zacks

What’s Favoring the Stock?

DENTSPLY’s introduction of PrimeScan, a digital impression scanner, and Primemill, among other major products, have been driving the company’s top line over the past couple of years. It bolstered the consumable areas with Surefil one, Palodent 360 and the digital denture program. The company’s Astra EV Implant has been gaining good traction as well.

During the third quarter of 2021, the company launched ProTaper Ultimate, which is the first major endodontic platform innovation introduced in its endo business in more than five years. As part of a new platform, this will include new files of biosymmetric sealer and a new disinfection device. Apart from this, the company will introduce multiple new motor systems in early 2022. It will launch CEREC 5.2, a significant upgrade in Primescan as it further enhances speed and ease of use. This CEREC 5.2 upgrade supports the new dental scanning capability and differentiates Primescan in the marketplace.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from these proven products, the company has an excellent new product pipeline that will positively impact 2021 and beyond.

DENTSPLY’s overall growth strategy rests on product innovation. The company’s solid internal growth despite challenging macroeconomic headwinds has been primarily driven by its innovative new products. The company has been pursuing several research and development (R&D) initiatives to support technological development. Per the first-quarter 2021 earnings call, the company’s R&D has been increasing significantly in 2021. Per management, this trend is likely to sustain in the near future as the company is focused on delivering innovation and excellent solutions to its customers.

In the third quarter, the company’s spending on R&D was up 12.2% to $40 million, and the trend is anticipated to continue as the year progresses. This, in turn, will enable DENTSPLY to focus on more significant and sustainable innovation. Apart from choosing a disciplined approach to ensure alignment with its strategic objectives, the company’s targeted R&D investments are on track to reach approximately $160 million in 2021.

What’s Weighing on It?

DENTSPLY has a significant international presence. Consequently, a strengthening U.S. dollar, especially against the euro, as well as emerging market currencies has the potential to negatively impact the company’s results.

Estimates Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, suggesting growth of 4.3% from the year-ago reported number.

For 2021, the consensus mark for adjusted earnings per share stands at $2.89, suggesting an improvement of 61.5% from the previous year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. WST.

AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.5%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.5% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.8%.

Henry Schein beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.9%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. The company’s earnings yield of 5.9% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

West Pharmaceutical surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.4%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #2.

West Pharmaceutical’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 27.6%. The company’s return on equity stands at 30.4% compared to the industry’s 14.4%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Free Stock Analysis Report



West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research