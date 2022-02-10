Kellogg's (K) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Down Y/Y

Kellogg Company K delivered fourth-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, net sales and earnings declined year over year. During the quarter, Kellogg witnessed escalated cost inflation, global bottlenecks and shortages along with a labor strike at its U.S. cereal facilities. That said, favorable price/mix and momentum across snacks and emerging markets offered respite.

Quarter in Detail

Adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share declined 3.5% (same at constant currency or cc) year over year. Nevertheless, the bottom line exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents.

The company reported net sales of $3,421 million, which declined 1.3% year on year but surpassed the consensus mark of $3,401.5 million. Net sales were affected by unfavorable currency rates and the lapping of the year-ago quarter’s additional shipping week. These were somewhat offset by favorable piece/mix. Organic net sales increased 5.2%.

The adjusted operating profit fell 11.9% to $361 million, while the same declined 11.4% to $363 million at cc.

Segment Discussion

Sales in the North America segment amounted to $1,976 million, declining nearly 3% year over year. The downside was caused by the adverse impact of supply disruptions, labor strike and lapping of the year-ago quarter’s additional shipping week. These were somewhat offset by solid price/mix, rebound in away-from-home channels and momentum in snacks. Net sales rose 4% on an organic basis.

Revenues in the Europe segment totaled $569 million, down almost 6% year on year, thanks to unfavorable currency impacts and the lapping of the year-ago quarter’s additional shipping week. These were somewhat offset by favorable price/mix. Organic net sales fell by less than 1%.

Revenues in Latin America totaled $243 million, up almost 6% year on year, courtesy of solid price realization and momentum in Pringles consumption across Mexico and Brazil. Unfavorable currency rates and cycling of the year-ago quarter’s solid volume growth were a drag. Organic sales ascended almost 9%.

Revenues in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa segment totaled $632 million, rising nearly 7% year over year, driven by robust price/mix growth and broad-based consumption growth momentum. Organic sales in the segment increased 15%.

Other Financials

Kellogg ended the reported quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $286 million, long-term debt of $6,262 million and total equity of $4,215 million. The company generated cash from operating activities of $1,701 million in 2021.

Net cash provided by operating activities is likely to be $1.7-$1.8 billion in 2022, while cash flow is estimated to be $1.1-$1.2 billion. The company expects to incur a capital expenditure of nearly $0.6 billion in 2022.

2022 Guidance

Organic sales growth in 2022 is estimated to be up nearly 3%, driven by price/mix growth. The adjusted operating profit is expected to rise 1-2% at cc. Management expects adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to grow 1-2% at cc

The company’s 2022 view takes into account the ongoing economy-wide supply hurdles, leftover impact of the U.S. cereal labor strike and fire along with escalated cost inflation.

Kellogg currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 2.6% in the past three months against the industry’s growth of 2.9%.

