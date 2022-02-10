Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Earnings Down Y/Y, Revenues Miss

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s HII fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share declined 34.7% from $4.35 reported in the prior-year quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $2.99 per share compared with $6.15 in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth quarter is pegged at $3.06 per share.

Huntington Ingalls reported adjusted earnings of $13.03 for full-year 2021, which increased from $10.00 reported in 2020. Full-year earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.59 per share.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $2,677 million, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,738.4 million by 2.2%. The top line also declined 2.9% from $2,757 million in the year-ago quarter.

In 2021, HII generated sales worth $9.52 billion, up 1.7% from the year-ago figure. Full-year sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.59 billion by 0.7%.

Operational Performance

Huntington Ingalls reported operating income of $120 million compared with $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The company’s operating margin was 4.5%, which contracted 660 basis points from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

Huntington Ingalls received orders worth $1 billion in the fourth quarter. As a result, the company’s total backlog reached $48.5 billion as of Dec 31, 2021.

Segmental Performance

Newport News Shipbuilding: Revenues totaled $1,539 million in this segment, down 12.1% year over year due to lower revenues from aircraft carriers and submarines.

The segment reported operating earnings of $95 million for the quarter, which declined 25.8% year over year.

Ingalls Shipbuilding: Revenues in this segment totaled $581 million, down 22.7% year over year due to lower revenues from the Legend-class National Security Cutter program, the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile program and amphibious assault ships.

The segment’s operating income of $48 million decreased 50% year over year.

Technical Solutions: Revenues in this segment totaled $586 million, up a solid 88.4% year over year, primarily driven by the acquisition of Alion Science and Technology.

Operating income dropped 5.6% year over year to $17 million.

Financial Update

The company’s cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2021 were $627 million, up from $512 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt at the end of 2021 was $3,298 million compared with the 2020-end level of $1,686 million.

Cash from operating activities at the end of 2021 was $760 million, down from $1.093 million at the end of 2020.

Guidance

Huntington Ingalls expects 2022 shipbuilding revenues in the range of $8.2-$8.5 billion and Technical Solutions’ revenues of approximately $2.6 billion.

The company also projects to generate free cash flow in the range of $300-$350 million.

Zacks Rank

Huntington Ingalls currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

