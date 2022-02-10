DTE Energy (DTE) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Raises 2022 View
DTE Energy's (DTE) Q4 operating net income and earnings per share increase year over year.
DTE Energy Company DTE reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 11.7%. The bottom line also increased 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.03 per share .
The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.55 per share compared with earnings of $1.08 in the year-ago quarter.
DTE Energy reported adjusted EPS of $5.99 for full-year 2021, which increased 6.8% from $5.61 reported in 2020 and also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.90 by 1.5%.
Highlights of the Release
Operating net income in the reported quarter totaled $203 million compared with $200 million in the year-ago quarter.
Operating net income for 2021 came in at $1.16 billion compared with $1.09 billion in the prior year.
The company announced that it will retire all coal units at the Belle River Power Plant by the end of 2028, thereby achieving its 50% carbon emissions reduction goal by 2028, earlier than planned. Moreover, DTE invested $2.2 billion in 2021 with Michigan-based companies, supporting Michigan’s economy and the growth in jobs.
Segmental Details
Utility Operations
DTE Electric: The segment’s operating earnings amounted to 39 cents per share, down from 53 cents in the prior-year quarter.
DTE Gas: The segment recorded operating earnings of 35 cents per share compared with 43 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Non-Utility Operations: Operating earnings in the segment totaled 24 cents per share compared with 27 cents in the year-ago quarter.
2022 Guidance
DTE Energy raised its 2022 operating EPS guidance to the range of $5.80-$6.00 from the prior guidance range of $5.70-$5.97. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, pegged at $5.92, is more than the midpoint of the newly guided range.
Zacks Rank
DTE Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
