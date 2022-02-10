Plains All American (PAA) Q4 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. PAA reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 25 cents per unit, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents by 10.7%. The bottom line also declined 13.8% from the year-ago figure.

For the quarter under review, the partnership reported a GAAP loss of 56 cents per unit compared with a loss of 11 cents in the year-ago period.

For 2021, Plains All American’s earnings per unit were 95 cents, down 39% from $1.55 a year ago.

Total Revenues

Total revenues of $12,954 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10,787 million by 20.1%. Further, the top line improved 117.2% from $5,963 million reported a year ago. Strong performance of its Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (“NGL”) segment boosted the top line.

For 2021, Plains All American’s total revenues were $42,043 million, up 80.5% from the 2020 figure of $23,290 million.

Highlights of the Release

For the quarter under review, Plains All American’s total costs and expenses were $12,354 million, up 104.9% year over year. This increase was primarily due to higher purchases and related costs.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $564 million, up 2% from the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the firm reorganized historical operating segments, namely Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics, into two operating segments: Crude Oil and NGL.

During the quarter, Crude Oil volumes were 7,202 thousand barrels per day (Mbls/d) and NGL sales volume was 148 Mbls/d.

Net interest expenses decreased 1.9% year over year to $106 million.

The firm reduced its debt level by $993 million during 2021, which will lower capital servicing costs.

Segmental Performance

The Crude Oil segment’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $423 million. The performance of this segment was impacted by lower volumes on certain long-haul pipes, the impact of asset sales & the timing of expenses, partially offset by increased Permian gathering volumes.

The NGL Segment’s adjusted EBITDA was $141 million. The performance of this segment was driven by higher seasonal demand and improved NGL sales margin, partially offset by the impact of the Ft. Sask incident.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2021, current assets were $6,137 million compared with $3,665 million at 2020-end.

As of Dec 31, 2021, Plains All American had long-term debt of $8,398 million compared with $9,382 million in the corresponding period of 2020. Free cash flow was $539 million, up 136% from $228 million in the year-ago period.

As of the same date, its long-term debt-to-total book capitalization was 46%, down from 49% at 2020-end.

Guidance

Plains All American’s 2022 adjusted EBITDA expectation is $2,200 million. Free cash flow after distribution for 2022 is expected to be $700 million.

Plains All Pipeline expects Crude pipeline volumes to average 7,150 Mbls/d and NGL sales volume to be 140 Mbls/d in 2022. The firm plans to invest $550 million in 2022 to strengthen operations.

Zacks Rank

