The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights AbbVie, The Boeing Company, Infosys Limited, Ford Motor Company and Public Storage

Chicago, IL – February 10, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: AbbVie Inc. ABBV, The Boeing Company BA, Infosys Limited INFY, Ford Motor Company F and Public Storage PSA.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for AbbVie, Boeing and Infosys

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AbbVie Inc., The Boeing Company, and Infosys Limited. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of AbbVie have outperformed the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals over the past year (+44.4% vs. +20.6%). The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie has several new drugs in its portfolio, which have the potential to drive revenues once Humira loses U.S. exclusivity in 2023.

AbbVie has also been successfully expanding the labels of its cancer drugs, Imbruvica and Venclexta. Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base and enhanced its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets remains a major concern, though.

Boeing shares have gained +6% in the year to date period against the Zacks Aerospace & Defense industry’s rise of +3.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that long-term prospects of the global services unit and increasing fiscal defense budget are expected to boost Boeing's growth.

Keeping up with the trend witnessed in the past couple of quarters, in the fourth quarter, Boeing witnessed solid recovery in its commercial business, particularly in domestic air traffic, which rebounded to around 90% of pre-pandemic levels in countries such as the United States and Brazil. Risks related to supply chain shortages due to COVID-19 pandemic and lower deliveries compared to Airbus raise concerns, though.

Shares of Infosys have gained +1.3% in the last six months against the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s loss of -10.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that Infosys has been benefiting from large deal wins and fast-growing digital services.

Focus on Agile Digital and artificial intelligence-driven Core services is a tailwind. Strong demand for its services in cloud, Internet of Things, cyber security, data and analytics remains a key driver. Infosys is, however, suffering from increasing anti-outsourcing sentiments in certain parts of the world. Higher subcontractor costs and INFY’s revised compensation that includes higher variable pay and incentives have also been weighing on margins.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Ford Motor Company and Public Storage

