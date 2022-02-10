Ensign Group (ENSG) Q4 Earnings Match Estimates, Rise Y/Y

The Ensign Group, Inc. ENSG delivered adjusted operating earnings of 90 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 20% year over year.

Results benefited from a healthy revenue stream. The quarter witnessed higher same-store and transitioning occupancy as well as decent skilled revenues and managed care revenues. However, the same was partly offset by steep expenses.

Operational Update

Total operating revenues of $693 million increased 10.2% year over year in the reported quarter. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

Adjusted net income in the quarter under review was $54.9 million, up 22.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

Same-store occupancy increased 3% year over year.

Real estate segment reported rental revenues of $17.4 million in the fourth quarter, up 9.9% year over year.

Skilled services revenues came in at $667.2 million, up 10.7% year over year.

On the flip side, total expenses increased 9.5% year over year to $627.5 million due to higher cost of services, rent-cost of services, general and administrative expense as well as higher depreciation and amortization.

Financial Update

ENSG exited the fourth quarter with $262.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, up 10.8% from the level at 2020 end.

As of Dec 31, 2021, long-term debt less current maturities was $152.8 million, up 35.8% from the level at 2020 end.

Net cash provided by operating activities came in at $275.68 million, down 26.2% year over year.

Capital-Deployment Update

Ensign Group paid out a quarterly cash dividend of 5.5 cents per share during the quarter. In October 2021, management took up a share repurchase program of $20 million. The same also approved a new stock buyback plan of $20 million for 2022.

2022 Guidance

Following fourth-quarter 2021 results, Ensign Group provided its current-year earnings projection of $4.01-4.13. The midpoint of the same indicates an increase of 11.8% from the 2021 reported figure.

ENSG also released an annual revenue outlook of $2.93-$2.98 billion. The midpoint of annual revenue projection indicates an upside of 12% from the 2021 reported figure.

2021 Update

EPS for the year came it at $3.64, up 16.3% year over year. Adjusted revenues for the year increased 9.5% year over year. Adjusted net income for the year was $207.2 million, up 18.7% year over year.

Zacks Rank

Ensign Group carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Among other players from the Medical space that have reported results so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Inc. UNH, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Anthem Inc. ANTM beat respective estimates.

UnitedHealth reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $4.48 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 77.8% year over year on revenue growth.

Revenues of UNH climbed 12.6% year over year, driven by revenue growth at both its business units of UnitedHealthcare and Optum. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1%.

Anthem delivered fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $5.14 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.11. The bottom line also increased 102.4% year over year.

ANTM’s operating revenues for the quarter grew 14.2% year over year to $36,018 million. However, the same missed the consensus mark of $36,358 million.

Tenet Healthcare reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted net earnings of $2.70 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and rose year over year, both by 73.1%.

THC’s results gained from reduced expenses and operational excellence. Net operating revenues dipped 1.2% year over year to $4.8 billion due to weak performances by its Hospital and Conifer segments.



