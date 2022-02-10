SITE Centers (SITC) Q4 OFFO & Revenues Top Estimates, NOI Up

SITE Centers Corp. SITC reported fourth-quarter 2021 operating funds from operations (OFFO) per share of 30 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The reported figure also jumped 20% year over year.

- Zacks

Results were aided by a strong leasing activity and an improvement in same-store net operating income (NOI) on a pro-rata basis.

SITE Centers generated revenues of $124.6 million in the reported quarter, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $120.9 million. Additionally, the top line improved 14.8% year over year.

For 2021, SITE Centers reported OFFO per share of $1.17, up 18.2% from the prior year’s 99 cents. Further, the figure topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.14. Total revenues of $492.3 million were up 18.1% year over year.

Same-store NOI rose 13.9% on a pro-rata basis in 2021, excluding redevelopment.

Per management, “Fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results were ahead of expectations on almost every front with record new leasing activity and above-guidance investment volume funded, in part, by proceeds from the $190 million of preferred dividends paid to SITE Centers by Retail Value Inc..”

Quarter in Detail

The same-store NOI improved 13.2% on a pro-rata basis in the fourth quarter, excluding redevelopment. SITC reported a leased rate of 92.7% as of Dec 31 compared with the prior-year quarter’s 91.6% on a pro-rata basis.

The annualized base rent per occupied square foot was $18.33 on a pro-rata basis as of Dec 31, 2021, down from $18.50 as of Dec 31, 2020. SITE Centers, on a pro-rata basis, generated new and renewal leasing spreads of 14.7% and 4%, respectively, in the December quarter.

Balance Sheet

SITE Centers exited the fourth quarter with $41.8 million of cash, down from 69.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Outlook

SITE Centers projects 2022 OFFO per share between $1.08 and $1.13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.10.

SITE Centers currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other REITs

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE reported an adjusted FFO of $1.97 per share for fourth-quarter 2021, up 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s $1.84. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96.

The year-over-year improvement in ARE’s FFO resulted from 24.4% top-line growth to $576.9 million. Results reflected decent internal growth. Alexandria witnessed a continued healthy leasing activity and rental rate growth during the quarter.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. MAA, commonly referred to as MAA, reported fourth-quarter 2021 core FFO per share of $1.90, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87. The reported number increased 15.2% from the year-ago figure of $1.57.

MAA’s quarterly results were driven by an increase in the average effective rent per unit for the same-store portfolio. The average physical occupancy for the same-store portfolio also increased year over year.

Equity Residential’s EQR fourth-quarter 2021 normalized FFO per share of 82 cents outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 80 cents. Rental income of $645.1 million also beat the consensus mark of $628.6 million.

On a year-over-year basis, Equity Residential’s normalized FFO per share improved 7.9%, while rental income rose 5.2%. EQR’s results were driven by strong physical occupancy, a substantial improvement in pricing power and higher non-Residential revenues.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Equity Residential (EQR): Free Stock Analysis Report



MidAmerica Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE): Free Stock Analysis Report



SITE CENTERS CORP. (SITC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research