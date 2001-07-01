Regulator PRO Gold Uninterruptible Power Supply

Protect yourself from those inevitable power hiccups.
July 2001
Brownouts, blackouts, surges, sags and spikes-that's what your office equipment can look forward to for the rest of the year. Surge suppressors alone won't cut it for mission-critical PC data; you need a true uninterruptible power supply like the Regulator PRO Gold. It not only smooths out jolts, but also increases the juice to acceptable levels during under-voltage episodes. A backup battery automatically kicks in during a true catastrophe-say, when the lights go out then on again (nothing is as destructive to a hard drive)-giving you up to 45 minutes to safely shut down attached equipment. A fast USB connection to Regulator PRO Gold's management software on your PC saves scarce serial ports.

