Top Research Reports for UnitedHealth, Costco & Applied Materials

Thursday, February 10, 2022

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including UnitedHealth Group Incorporated ( UNH ), Costco Wholesale Corporation ( COST ), and Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

- Zacks

Shares of UnitedHealth have outperformed the Zacks Medical Insurance industry over the past year (+51.7% vs. +47.4%) on the back of continued strong growth at Optum and UnitedHealthcare segments.

UNH’s has also been benefiting from a strong market position as well as new deals, renewed agreements and expansion of service offerings. Its solid health services segment provides diversification benefits. A sturdy balance sheet and solid cash generation abilities enable investments as well as prudent capital deployment. Softness in commercial business due to the pandemic-related volatilities have been weighing on the margins, though.

Costco shares have gained +19.4% in the past six months against the Zacks Discount Retail industry’s rise of +0.1%. The Zacks analyst believes that Costco’s strategy to sell products at heavily discounted prices has helped it remain on a growth track as cash-strapped customers continue to reckon it as a viable option for low-cost necessities.

Costco’s growth strategies, better price management, decent membership trend and increasing penetration of e-commerce business are other catalysts for growth. COST put up a decent performance in first-quarter fiscal 2022, wherein both the top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Supply chain bottlenecks and higher labor and freight costs remain as major concerns, though.

Shares of Applied Materials have lost -6.2% in the last three months against the Zacks Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry’s loss of –12.2%. Market uncertainties, mounting expenses as well as rising competition pose risk to the company’s market position.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that Applied Materials has been benefiting from strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Intuit Inc. ( INTU ), S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ) and Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS ).

Intuit (INTU) Rides on Product Refresh, Higher Subscriptions

Per the Zacks analyst, Intuit is benefiting from frequent product refreshes, which help it to gain customers. Moreover, an increase in subscriptions is driving stable revenue growth for the company.

S&P Global (SPGI) Rides on Acquisitions Amid Rising Expenses

The Zacks analyst likes S&P Global's buyout strategy to innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products.

Cadence (CDNS) Rides on Product Portfolio and Acquisitions

Per the Zacks analyst, Cadence benefits from solid demand of its broad based product portfolio. Recent acquisitions of NUMECA and Pointwise bodes well in the long haul.

Baker Hughes (BKR) to Benefit From Rising Demand for LNG

Per the Zacks analyst, Baker Hughes is poised to gain from the international LNG contracts due to the rising demand for clean energy.

Arista (ANET) Rides on Solid Demand Amid Supply Bottlenecks

Per the Zacks analyst, Arista continues to benefit from the increasing demand for its client-to-cloud networking portfolio across all customer sectors despite supply chain challenges.

Alcon (ALC) Vision Care Business Solid Amid Stiff Rivalry

The Zacks analyst is impressed with Alcon's growth in the Vision Care business as new product launches are gaining momentum and expanding the company's market share.

Cost-Saving Efforts Aid Deutsche Bank (DB) Amid Low Rates

Per the Zacks analyst, Deutsche Bank's cost-control endeavors to drive efficiency are encouraging.

Xilinx (XLNX) Rides on Solid FPGAs Adoption in Data Centers

Per the Zacks analyst, solid adoption of its FPGA products by data center operators is a key driver for Xilinx. Also, ramping up in 5G rollout across multiple regions would further boost its revenues.

Tyson Foods (TSN) Gains From Solid Demand in Retail Channel

Per the Zacks analyst, Tyson Foods' top line is gaining from sustained retail demand and foodservice business rebound. Retail contributed nearly $350 million to sales improvement in the first quarter.

Strong Demand, Cost-Reduction Actions Aid Ashland (ASH)

According to the Zacks analyst, Ashland is benefiting from strong demand across its industrial end markets. Actions to reduce operating costs should also support its margins.

Incyte (INCY) Dependence on Jakafi, Pipeline Setbacks A Woe

Per the Zacks analyst, Incyte is highly dependent on Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues and a slowdown in sales due to competition will be a concern.

Supply Chain Disruption & Tight Labor Ail Leggett (LEG)

Per the Zacks analysts, supply-chain disruptions, especially in chemicals, semiconductors, labor, and transportation, are constraining volume growth for Leggett.

High Taxes and Cost Headwinds to Hurt Kennametal (KMT)

Per the Zacks analyst, Kennametal (KMT) is suffering from headwinds related to cost-control actions and higher tax rates. Also, woes related to international operations might hurt the company.

