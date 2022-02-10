PDC Energy (PDCE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PDC Energy (PDCE) closed the most recent trading day at $60.53, moving +1.44% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.51%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the independent oil and gas company had gained 8.04% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9.18% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

PDC Energy will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2022. On that day, PDC Energy is projected to report earnings of $2.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 118.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $691.65 million, up 148.29% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PDC Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.49% higher within the past month. PDC Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PDC Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.77, which means PDC Energy is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

