Zscaler (ZS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $283.62, moving +0.99% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based information security provider had gained 2.51% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.84% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Zscaler as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 24, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, up 10% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $241.99 million, up 54.1% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +49.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Zscaler. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. Zscaler is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Zscaler's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 543.58. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.29.

It is also worth noting that ZS currently has a PEG ratio of 14.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

