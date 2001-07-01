DES-1009G Multi-Speed Ethernet Switch

Get your home network up-to-speed.

July 1, 2001

Want to reach gigabit speeds on your home network without pulling more cable? The DES-1009G multi-speed gigabit-over-copper-Ethernet switch by D-Link features a 1000 BaseT copper gigabit port that's designed to support and integrate eight networking ports. The DES-1009G automatically detects and uses the highest transfer speed of the network segment it's connected to, and its standard CAT 5 cabling works seamlessly with existing network cables. It's also interoperable in a multivendor environment. Three LEDs per port show you connection speed, port status and network activity.