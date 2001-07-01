DES-1009G Multi-Speed Ethernet Switch

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »
DES-1009G
Manufacturer: D-Link
Street Price: $260
Phone: (800) 326-1688
Web site:www.dlink.com

Want to reach gigabit speeds on your home network without pulling more cable? The DES-1009G multi-speed gigabit-over-copper-Ethernet switch by D-Link features a 1000 BaseT copper gigabit port that's designed to support and integrate eight networking ports. The DES-1009G automatically detects and uses the highest transfer speed of the network segment it's connected to, and its standard CAT 5 cabling works seamlessly with existing network cables. It's also interoperable in a multivendor environment. Three LEDs per port show you connection speed, port status and network activity.

