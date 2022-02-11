The Top 100 International Business Style: The Pioneers 2021-2022 in Vietnam

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The event had gathered more than 500 guests who are Ambassadors, Consul Generals of countries, entrepreneurs, investors, famous artists, and many Vietnamese and international news and media agencies.

Handout Prestigious entrepreneurs in fields were honored and shared at the event

The Top 100 International Business Style Award - The Pioneers 2021-2022, is a prestigious annual award for the international business community jointly organized by Business Style Magazine and Business Style International Network - the BSIN Global, produced by Nam Huong Media Group. The award has had 12 years with 12 successful seasons. This year with the theme of "The Pioneers”, the award aims to honor entrepreneurs and businesses that make breakthroughs with an extreme spirit to embrace the innovation trend after the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Let's take a look at the outstanding Pioneer entrepreneurs of the award!

The Honoring Ceremony of Top 100 Business Styles - The Pioneers 2021-2022 promptly recognized the achievements and contributions of entrepreneurs with many innovations in business activities, actively in the community activities, and consciously build the image of new-age entrepreneurs, as well as having the courageous in overcoming the challenges of the pandemic.

Dr. Nguyen Thu Huong - General Director of Nam Huong Group, Chairwoman of BSIN Global & WLIN Global, Head of Organizing Committee of Top 100 Business Style

As General Director of Nam Huong Group, Chairwoman of BSIN Global & WLIN Global, Head of Organizing Committee of Top 100 Business Style, Dr. Nguyen Thu Huong, has successfully created a business network with attendances of 26 countries from around the world, helps businesses to connect efficiently connect with global partners. 20 years of leading Nam Huong Group in the field of communication and at the same time as a Brand and Personal Branding Strategy Consultant, she has successfully brick up the reputation for many Vietnamese and international entrepreneurs and businesses. During the two years of the pandemic, Nam Huong Group has effectively applied digital transformation. Therefore, had carried out outstanding events on a virtual platform such as the Internet Expo 2021 virtual reality exhibition, Top 100 Business Style - The Pioneers Award,..., leave great resonances and spectacularly overcame the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr. Nguyen Thu Huong, the head of Organizing Committee of the Top 100 Business Styles - The Pioneers 2021-2022

Businessman Phuong Anh Phat - General Director of Jeep Vietnam Automobiles (JVA)

Mr. Phuong Anh Phat - The General Director of Jeep Vietnam Automobiles (JVA), was honored as the pioneer entrepreneur, leading the official distributor of Jeep & RAM cars in the Vietnam market. With the courage and visionary of a leader, Mr. Phuong Anh Phat has led the JVA Ho Chi Minh City Co., ltd. to become the official importer, distributor, and warranty unit of the brand Jeep & RAM in Vietnam with legendary cars loved by the whole world. JVA always strives for sustainable development, constantly providing quality vehicles. Not only showing classy features but also providing services and satisfaction to customers.

Mr. Phuong Anh Phat - General Director of Jeep Vietnam Automobiles (JVA) received the Pioneering entrepreneur award

Businessman Le Viet Hai - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hoa Binh Construction Group Joint Stock Company, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Association of Construction & Building Materials.

As one of the most prominent entrepreneurs operating in the Construction industry in Vietnam, businessman Le Viet Hai was awarded the title "Construction tycoon" by the business community. During nearly 35 years, having overcome many difficulties, Hoa Binh Group has grown to become the largest and most prestigious general construction contractor in Vietnam. In addition, Hoa Binh Group also had taken on the role of general contractor and main contractor of hundreds of large domestic and international projects, maintaining a fast and stable growth rate for over 3 decades.

Breaking through the adversity of the construction industry, in the recent period, Mr. Le Viet Hai has released his book called "Golden Decade - New History Page." The book is the messages that he conveys his desires to the Government of Vietnam, to each business and each individual to jointly resolve to overcome difficulties and obstacles, take advantage of current opportunities and prospects to develop Vietnam's construction industry to a worthy position. With his successor, businessman Le Viet Hieu had made Hoa Binh Group - a pioneer in promoting and orienting the development of Vietnam's construction industry to the world.

Businessman Le Viet Hai - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hoa Binh Construction Group Joint Stock Company, received the award

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secoin Building Materials Company, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Construction & Building Materials Association

Mr. Dinh Hong Ky - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secoin Joint Stock Company, has 30 years of dedication to the building materials industry. Under the management of businessman Dinh Hong Ky, Secoin Building Materials Company is marked as the first unit to bring unburnt building materials products into Vietnam and currently owns the largest unburnt material construction production system in Vietnam. In addition, Secoin's unburnt brick products are developing and exporting to the international market. The Secoin Building Materials Company under the leadership of Mr. Dinh Hong Ky has been honored as the pioneer enterprise contributing to constructing the unburnt building materials industry in Vietnam.

Mr. Paul Le - Head of CSV (Creating Shared Values) - Trade Promotion Vietnam - Vice President of Central Retail in Vietnam

Central Retail is currently one of the prestigious retail chains of Central Group, and Vietnam is the second-largest retail market of Central Retail after Thailand. Under the leadership of businessman Paul Le - in the role of Vice President, Central Retail Vietnam is growing day by day by owning a network of leading brands, providing multi-industry products on many models retails, such as supermarkets, malls, and online shopping,..., through multi-channel platforms. Currently, Central Retail Group is the largest retailer in Vietnam. Accordingly, businessman Paul Le represented Central Retail in Vietnam to receive the award for pioneering enterprise in developing the retail market in Vietnam.

Businesswoman Duong Thanh Thuy - General Director of NPS Vietnam - Natural Products Supply Joint Stock Company

Ms. Duong Thanh Thuy - General Director of NPS Vietnam Natural Products Supply Joint Stock Company, Founding Chairwoman of WLIN Nature, was honored in the Top 10 Pioneer Investors/Enterprises. She was nominated as the female leader of a pioneering business that exclusively distributes imported plant-based milk products. Under the leadership of General Director Duong Thanh Thuy, NPS Vietnam Natural Products Supply Joint Stock Company has been one of the pioneers exclusively in distributing imported plant milk products nationwide - famous for its Pink Lady oat milk and Oat Milk. In addition, NPS was awarded the "Golden product for public health" award by the Vietnam Association of Functional Foods.

Ms. Duong Thanh Thuy - General Director of NPS Vietnam Natural Products Supply Joint Stock Company received the award at the event

Businesswoman Cao Nga - Founder of Evashoes Brand, Chairwoman of WLIN Pearls

Businesswoman Cao Nga currently holds the position of General Director of VIT International Joint Stock Company, Founder & CEO of Evashoes Women's Workwear Brand. With sophistication and business acumen, Ms. Cao Nga has successfully brought Evashoes - the leading women's business shoe brand in Vietnam to become a close companion, contributing to the success and happiness of every Vietnamese woman.

Businesswoman Cao Nga - Founder of Evashoes Brand, Chairwoman of WLIN Pearls

The solemn honoring ceremony of the Vietnamese and international pioneer entrepreneurs

Not only honoring business leaders in Vietnam, this year, the Top 100 Business Styles also honoring international pioneer entrepreneurs from many countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Kenya, Thailand, Iran, China.

Besides awarding the pioneer entrepreneurs, the program also honors excellent pioneering investors/enterprises in various fields and has made many contributions to the community. In particular, Nova Service was presented as a pioneer in comprehensive investment in many fields of trade - service - urban development. Nova Service is one of the three major corporations of the Nova Group ecosystem. This is a prestigious unit in the field of trade - service in Vietnam, with the mission of providing international standard products and services, bringing many conveniences to customers, and increasing the value to tourist destinations by NovaGroup.

Mr. Huynh Ngoc Huan - Senior Director of Customer Relations - Nova Service representative received the Pioneering Business award

The Top 100 International Business Style - The Pioneers 2021 - 2022 received the companionship of 2 Diamond Sponsors are the Nova Service - A member of Nova Group and Bamboo Airways - A member of FLC Group, RAM (JVA) - Gold sponsor, NPS Vietnam - Silver sponsor, and other companion units such as BIO-H Stemcell, Big Tree, Goldsun Media Group, HiTV, Invest TV,...

In addition, the event also featured the Leader Talk program with the theme “Vision For Future” with the participation of outstanding entrepreneurs in different fields such as Dr. Nguyen Cao Tri - Chairman of Ben Thanh Holdings, Chairman of the Council of Van Lang University, Mr. Le Viet Hai - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hoa Binh Construction Group Joint Stock Company, Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City Construction & Building Materials Association, Mr. Dinh Hong Ky - Chairman of the Board of Directors of Secoin Building Materials Company, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Building Materials Association and Mr. Paul Le - Head of Vietnam Trade Promotion Department - Vice President of Central Retail in Vietnam with the host of Dr. Nguyen Thu Huong - General Director of Nam Huong Group, Head of Organizing Committee Top 100 International Business Style - The Pioneer 2021-2022. Our speakers had had profound and practical sharings on how to recover the business after the pandemic and global social-economic-educational issues during and after the Covid-19 pandemic, and the potential of the development in 2022. The sharing of experienced entrepreneurs brought helpful information for the guests.

The honoring ceremony of the Top 100 International Business Style - The Pioneers 2021-2022 had closed with a successful season of the prestigious award with the business community. With respect and timely recognition through annual awards, Top 100 International Business Style has always been a great source of inspiration, motivation, and strength to help entrepreneurs stay firmly on the economic front and continue to contribute to building a wealthy and beautiful country. The award also opens a bridge between the Vietnamese and international business communities, builds personal brands for entrepreneurs, and opens up borderless trade connections opportunities for business leaders.