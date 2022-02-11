Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Surges 8.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) shares ended the last trading session 8.3% higher at $53.02. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.7% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick is attributable to the overall optimism surrounding the shipping industry as economic activities gradually gather pace. Improved market sentiments surrounding the Drybulk market are aiding the stock. In fact shares of the company have performed brilliantly in a year's time, gaining 89.4%.

This shipping company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $5.58 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +55700%. Revenues are expected to be $152.49 million, up 174.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Eagle Bulk Shipping, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EGLE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

