New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th

Align Technology, Inc. ALGN is a medical device company that manufactures Invisalign clear aligners, iTero Intraoral scanners, and provides OrthoCAD digital services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. CNHI is a producer and seller of trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, special vehicles, agricultural and construction equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2% downward over the last 60 days.

Edgewell Personal Care Company EPC is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Graham Corporation GHM is a designer and builder of vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.

Hanger, Inc. HNGR provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care services, and distributes O&P products and rehabilitative solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 14.2% downward over the last 60 days.

