The Nutrition-led Healthcare Honchos

One of India’s highest-rated peanut butter brands, MyFitness is a nutrition-led healthcare brand that enables health transformation through nutritious food. The revolutionary start-up is making its way to becoming one of the most agile entities in terms of its capability to innovate nutrition products. MyFitness has enabled health transformation of people by offering every household access to high-quality tasty and nutritious food products while providing value for money and with the desire of fulfilling his entrepreneurial vision, Mohammad teamed up with Rahil to set up MyFitness with the vision to create a world-class brand of the future that connects strongly with millennial and gen Z customers using an internet first approach. The goal of the company has been to do so while keeping in mind health, deliciousness, and convenience.



The company has raised a seed round of $1 million from veteran D2C founders as well as the 9Unicorns fund. The company is also in talks of raising a Series A round. As MyFitness is making its way to the echelons of the nutrition-led healthcare space, MyFitness has sold over 2.5 Million jars to date and due to the pandemic being rampant all around the world, the world has increasingly focussed on adopting a healthy lifestyle and nutrition. Mohammad and Rahil are both majority stakeholders in the company. According to Mohammad, the health food segment in India was bubbling up delightfully and with the company’s strong focus on world-class quality and taste in the products, the company got on a strong wicket for its stellar growth. The company’s target was to fulfill the consumer needs and requirements as the company is bent on building what the consumer was looking for in the health market. MyFitness as a company is bullish on fulfilling consumer needs and requirements. Rahil believes the company has created products according to the taste and needs of the consumer.



MyFitness is gaining recognition from peers as well as attracting compliments for the product as the company gains help the co-founders drive the highs on the journey of being an entrepreneur. However, the taste of lows has been in the blunders and errors estimated from their previous experiences and it has only added to their learnings. Mohammad also shares that there are learnings in the highs as well as the lows. The company is focussing on launching new products keeping in mind the consumer aspects. The company is also focussing on geographical expansion all over the country as the co-founders want the products to be experienced by everyone. The company intends for its channel growth focussing on medical stores, modern trade, general trade, HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering),and global markets. Mohammad has also talked about the launch of sub-brands of MyFitness as they focus on giving the best, healthy and delicious treat to its customers. The company has recently launched SuprFit as a sub-brand under MyFitness.

