Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.04%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.68%.

Associated Banc-Corp ASB: This diversified multibank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.16%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.25%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.58%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.37%.

