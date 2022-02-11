Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

- Zacks

Cushman & Wakefield plc CWK: This real estate services firm carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC Price and Consensus

Cushman & Wakefield has a PEG ratio of 1.08 compared with 2.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cushman & Wakefield PLC PEG Ratio (TTM)

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus

Signet has a PEG ratio of 1.07, compared with 2.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Signet Jewelers Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus

Braskem's has a PEG ratio of 0.43, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Braskem S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research