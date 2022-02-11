Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Company News for Feb 11, 2022

Companies in The News Are: KO,AZN,K,WEX

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of The Coca-Cola Company KO gained 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.
  • AstraZeneca PLC’s AZN shares increased 2.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 core earnings of $0.84 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.77 per share.
  • Shares of Kellogg Company K jumped 3.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $0.83 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.79 per share.
  • WEX Inc.’s WEX shares gained 1.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $1.84 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 per share.


