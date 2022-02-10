Expect a Big Tech Stock Rebound as Earnings Reignite Wall Street Spirits

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

After a dreadful January on Wall Street, investors were hoping for a strong February earnings season to save the stock market — and, in particular, tech stocks. Fortunately, earnings came through — and now I’m seeing a huge opportunity to buy the dip in tech stocks!

Forget the Federal Reserve. Forget inflation. Forget rate hikes. Forget it all. Folks, earnings are what drive stocks. When all is said and done, as go earnings, so go stocks.

Just look at the following chart. It graphs the percent change in the S&P 500 over the past 30 years, alongside the percent change in S&P 500 earnings per share over the past 30 years.

The correlation could not get any stronger:

So if you want to be a great investor, you need to forget all the macroeconomic noise. Just zero-in on earnings.

The Data on Tech Stocks

Well, what are the earnings saying right now? They’re saying that tech stocks are poised for a huge rebound.

Pretty much every major tech company in every industry has reported excellent quarterly numbers over the past two weeks, the sum of which has underscored that tech continues to take over the world.

In e-commerce this quarter, tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and non-cash payment facilitators Mastercard (NYSE: MA ) and Visa (NYSE: V ) all reported excellent numbers, with great guides and bullish management commentary about the state of online spending.

In digital advertising, Snap (NYSE: SNAP ) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS ) both reported strong quarterly numbers — despite challenges from Apple’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) privacy changes — underscoring that ad dollars continue to shift rapidly into the online channel. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) put up great numbers, too, as did Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS ), Perion (NASDAQ: PERI ) and more.

And again in enterprise software, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) reported superb growth in its cloud business. The same goes for ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW ), Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM ), Doximity (NYSE: DOCS ), Teradata (NYSE: TDC ), and Twilio (NYSE: TWLO ) — which, as of this writing, is up 30% in after-hours trading after reporting excellent quarterly numbers.

Clearly, enterprise spending on cloud-enabled software to drive digital transformations is accelerating.

And on the hardware side of things, Apple had a record quarter for its core iPhone business. GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO ) smashed estimates, and so did pretty much all chipmakers, like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD ).

Tech Stocks’ Steady Takeover

Today’s January Consumer Price Index (CPI) print does throw a “twist” into this earnings-driven rally, however. Though we believe that unless the CPI print beats expectations, the market will take it in stride, as a number in line with — or below — expectations would mark the fourth consecutive month of decelerating inflation pressures.

On that note of risk, we would like to underscore that despite concerns about money-losing hypergrowth stocks in the current market environment, we believe they are actually very well-shielded from this headline risk.

The reality is that while some hypergrowth stocks are money-losers at the moment, these companies are also some of the most well-capitalized and well-funded in the world. Their liquidity risks are zero!

Folks, the writing is on the wall here. Tech companies everywhere are crushing estimates this earnings season in a sure-fire sign that the world’s technological takeover remains as robust as ever.

For example, of all the companies in our flagship investment research advisory Innovation Investor, the average cash value on the balance sheet for these companies is over $4 billion.

The average cash-to-market-cap ratio is 16.3%. Those are huge numbers! For perspective, the FAANNG stocks have an average cash-to-market-cap ratio of about 4%. Therefore, our companies are loaded with cash!

More than that, most of our companies are cash-generating — about 65% are currently generating positive cash flow. And among the companies with negative cash flow, they have enough cash on the balance sheet that their current runway (assuming cash burn rates never improve) is about 10 years!

In other words, our stocks have absolutely zero liquidity risk. They are among the most well-funded, well-capitalized companies on the planet. And that’s because they are among the most innovative and promising businesses on the planet.

Source: Lightspring / Shutterstock

Get in on the Rallies

These stocks — our stocks — are major long-term winners. The big money knows that, and that’s why our companies have so much of it. Big money poured in and is now waiting for huge returns over the next few years.

And we’re doing the same thing.

Overall, recent price-action is favorable. More importantly, though, huge gains wait right around the corner.

The opportunity? Well, tech stocks have been crushed heading into this earnings season. And strong earnings on top of beaten-up stocks lead to huge rallies.

Case in point: Twilio stock popped more than 30% in a matter of minutes last night. Snap stock soared 60% in a day last week. Teradata stock rallied more than 20% a few days ago. And Doximity stock jumped more than 20% yesterday.

We suspect you’ll see a lot more HUGE rallies like this over the next few weeks.

Want to get in on these big rallies? Well, in Innovation Investor, we own several tech stocks that we feel are positioned to soar over the next few weeks, thanks to strong earnings.

In fact, we’ve already scored some big winners this earnings season. Of the four stocks mentioned above that have popped more than 20% in a day, we owned two of them heading into earnings.

Don’t be shy — find out the names of the tech stocks that could be the next big winners this season!

I’ll even tell you all about a tiny $3 “wonder stock” that I think could be one of the market’s biggest winners over the next few years.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Expect a Big Tech Stock Rebound as Earnings Reignite Wall Street Spirits appeared first on InvestorPlace.