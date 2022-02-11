Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15, 2022. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 6%.

- Zacks

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.24 per share. The company had reported a loss of $2.45 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $1.03 billion, indicating growth of 49.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Note

Wynn Resorts fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the gradual improvement in visitation, removal of authorized operational and capacity restrictions, and an increase in travel. The company’s to-be-reported quarter’s results are likely to reflect gains from robust sports betting expansion. The company anticipates solid revenue generation on the back of new product features and a unique marketing campaign.

The company’s third-party partnerships through agreements with the Detroit Lions, the Colorado Rockies and Cumulus Media bode well. The company collaborated with several engaging content creators to develop a unique sports-themed program. These efforts might have contributed to the company’s to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues from Las Vegas operations is pegged at $470 million, suggesting growth of 172.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The company’s Las Vegas operations are likely to have benefited from an increase in visitation, improving job scenarios and consumer spending environment. The consensus mark for net revenues from Wynn Macau is pegged at $357 million, suggesting growth of 96.3% from the year-ago comparable period.

The coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the company’s performance. Cash burn on account of the coronavirus may have weighed on the fourth-quarter performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of +22.30% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Stocks Posed to Beat Earnings

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:

Cedar Fair, L.P. FUN has an Earnings ESP of +6.02% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Shares of Cedar Fair have gained 32.4% in the past year. FUN’s earnings topped the consensus mark thrice in the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Oxford Industries, Inc. OXM has an Earnings ESP of +2.97% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of Oxford Industries have appreciated 13.6% in the past year. OXM beat earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 96.7%.

PlayAGS, Inc. AGS has an Earnings ESP of +5.66% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Shares of PlayAGS have surged 18.8% in the past year. AGS surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 33.3%.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

